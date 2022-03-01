After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, two photos featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin as German dictator Adolf Hitler on Time Magazine cover have been going viral on social media. However, it turns out that both the images are fake as no such cover was published by Time Magazine. As per reports, the fake magazine covers were created by a graphic designer as artwork.

See Tweet:

Time magazine never published a cover comparing Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler. The image was created by a graphic designer as a sequence of artworks about the invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/1iHVwzfIps — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) February 28, 2022

