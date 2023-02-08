Not everyone is excited about celebrating Valentine’s Day; some are even more bitter than others. And if your ex has left a paper trail in their wake, this toilet paper company has an amazing idea to get you the kind of closure you didn’t know you needed. In a new and innovative initiative launched recently, toilet paper company ‘Who Gives a Crap’ will let you turn all the crinkled love letters, notes, postcards and even folded paper planes into 100% recycled and eco-friendly TP. This will actually let you flush all your memories of your ex down the toilet in one go! To make you proud of your achievement, they’re also providing a downloadable certificate to let everyone know you have successfully flushed them away. Take a look at this initiative here. Anti-Valentine's Day Squad, Assemble! This Animal Shelter in Ohio Will Let You Write Your Ex’s Name on a Litter Box for Cats (View Post).

Flush Your Ex Down the Toilet This Valentine’s Day!

