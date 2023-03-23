Google's services were hit on Thursday morning with the outage affecting YouTube, Drive, Gmail and the search engine. Employees of numerous organisations had a fun day as they flooded social media with memes after Google services such as Gmail, Workspace, Meet went down during a busy mid-week day. Users took to Twitter to express their dismay about the outage and per usual resorted to memes. Twitter Down: Memes, Funny Jokes Flood Social Media As Netizens Mock Elon Musk and His Micro-Blogging Site Over Another Global Outage.

People Running to Twitter to Check Google is Down

People running to Twitter to confirm the google is down #googledown #Google pic.twitter.com/rTk2uCSYD8 — CA Abhishek Singhania (@TradeNinvesting) March 23, 2023

Waiting For Google Down Memes

Google Down

Colleagues bashing that one person responsible for the internet connection at office.. Once they get to know google servers are down: pic.twitter.com/EnbK3OXy9N — Bira Ki Ma (@BiraKiMa) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)