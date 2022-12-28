Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and influencer Andrew Tate indulged in an ugly faceoff on the microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday. The online war between the two internet personalities began when Andrew tagged Greta in a tweet flaunting his flamboyant lifestyle. He boasted about owning 33 cars, including Bugatti with a w16 8.0L quad turbo and two Ferrari 812 competizione that have 6.5L v12s. The American-British media personality and former professional kickboxer then went to ask Greta Thunberg for her email address so he could send her a complete list of his car collection and their respective enormous emissions! Well, Greta replied in probably the most savage or crude (depending on which side you are siding with) way possible. The 19-year-old tweets, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com" Ouch!

Here's The Fiery Interaction Between Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

