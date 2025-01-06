Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has sparked outrage by announcing his interest in running for UK Prime Minister after his ongoing legal troubles in Romania. On X (formerly Twitter), Tate declared he was “100% serious” about entering politics, branding himself “Top G,” where “G stands for Government.” Tate, who faces allegations of rape and human trafficking in Romania and the UK, also made statements regarding Shamima Begum, vowing to keep her “exiled” from Britain. Begum, whose citizenship was revoked for joining ISIS, recently lost her final appeal to return to the UK. Tate’s bid, though widely criticised, comes amidst his financial troubles, including a UK court ruling to seize £2.7M in unpaid taxes. His announcement has drawn sharp social media reactions. Andrew Tate Says He's No Longer Under House Arrest, Claims Romanian Court Denies Jail Over Lack of Evidence in Human Trafficking and Rape Cases.

Andrew Tate Announces UK PM Bid

Prime Minister Andrew Tate I am coming to save my home. I am coming to save Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/eOrJcSBzFc — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2025

As UK Prime Minister this is how I would solve the stabbing epidemic. https://t.co/Qi3rt2foPb — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2025

The most Googled man in the world, who is British, becoming the PM? After @Fidias0 became a member of EU parliament from his youtube channel. At the time of great awakening and distrust in the political class? Stranger things have happened. I am 100% serious. I am in the… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 5, 2025

I have not slept since announcing my political ambitions. Party announcement and manifesto release shortly. People of Great Britain. Help is coming. Hold out for the cavalry. Dont give up. I will be the Prime Minister. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

Andrew Tate Will Keep Shamima Begum Exiled

Once Im Prime Minister, Shamima Begum remains exiled from the United Kingdom. However, anyone who legally attempted to return her to our great nation is instantly deported and permanently banned from entry. NO TRAITORS. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)