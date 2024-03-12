A video shared by an Instagram user shows a vendor preparing a pizza dressing with gulab jamun (a dessert originating in the Indian subcontinent). The video shows the man spreading the dough evenly and then adding sugar syrup in place of regular pizza sauce. If that was not enough, he then added small pieces of gulab jamun as toppings. Finally, he adds a layer of cheese to finish things off before baking. He captioned the video, “Cheesy Gulab Jamun Pizza First Time In India [sic].” However, this bizarre food combination does not seem like a first, as the world has previously seen the weird combo of gulab jamun paired as the pizza topping in the year 2019.

Watch The Viral Video of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza' Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodler (@realfoodler)

