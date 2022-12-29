BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, will celebrate his 27th birthday on Friday. Born on December 30, 1995, the handsome K-pop idol will turn 27 (that will be his international age and 28 in Korean age). BTS ARMY and fans of Kim Taehyung, who is lovingly known by many nicknames such as TaeTae and Winter Bear, are already in celebratory mode. V's fans are doing everything from planning birthday projects to finding the right birthday message to share on social media platforms. So, to help them out, here's a collection of Happy Birthday BTS V images, Kim Taehyung Birthday HD wallpapers, Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung photos, Happy Birthday V greetings and more to celebrate the special day. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Flawlessly Pulls Off Old Classic Look in His Photo Folio Titled 'Veautiful Days'; See Pics and Video.

