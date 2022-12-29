The world-famous k-pop icon and singer of the all-boys band BTS, V, aka Kim Taehyung, was born on December 30, 1995, in Daegu, South Korea. Known by many adorable names like Tae Tae, Winter Bear and Gucci Boy, Taehyung will turn 27 on Friday, December 30. This is his international age. Moreover, the Korean age of an individual is one year more than their actual age. V's Korean age in 2022 is 28. Tae Tae's passion for pursuing singing began in elementary school, and now we see where he stands in the global music industry. BTS ARMY never misses a chance to make the South Korean band members feel loved. Check out the cutest and hottest version of Taehyung below to celebrate V's special day. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Displays His Captivating Airport Look in Retro Leopard Print Shirt As He Departs for Paris Fashion Week; Watch Viral Video & Photos.

Best Birthday Edit Ever!

robbers the 1975 kim taehyung V bts birthday edit my beloved and my favourite song because he loves me pic.twitter.com/G7cbx0Zx9f — rkive (@je9nggk) December 19, 2022

V's Is LOVE!

We Purple You, Taehyung!

KING OF KPOP KIM TAEHYUNG ( V of BTS ) We vote #ChristmasTree#V_ChristmasTree by V of BTS #V (Kim Taehyung) #TOP100KPOPSONGS2022pic.twitter.com/3GYzcBDwNJ — BTS V HOTRENDS (@v_hotrends) December 28, 2022

Wallpaper Updated!

King Taehyung

📸— Hilo con fotos en HD del Photo-folio de #V “Veautiful days” publicadas a través de Naver (+20 fotos). Descripción: "Veamos a V, Kim Taehyung. La sesión de fotos del hombre número 1 más guapo del mundo" #VeautifulDays #Photo_Folio @BTS_twt (+) pic.twitter.com/6hCqEaRTEU — cat 🧸🍓🎂; slow. (@vminiecats) December 24, 2022

