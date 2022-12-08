BTS' singer V aka Kim Taehyung, photo folio made by BigHit Music' Me, Myself, and V', titled "Veautiful Days", exudes an old and classic retro look. The K-pop icon in a series of pictures and a video perfectly pulls off a gentleman's attire. The photo folio revealed two mesmerising samples. He was seen posing in an idyllic backdrop of a vintage country house, wearing a turquoise jacket with a pocket watch and a scarf around his neck! In another one, Tae Tae chose a brown jacket as he lies on a bed in an open field, playing with daisies. A picture also shows Taehyung sitting on a horse and a breathtaking close-up portrait with flowers. BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Displays His Captivating Airport Look in Retro Leopard Print Shirt As He Departs for Paris Fashion Week; Watch Viral Video & Photos.

Veautifully Aesthetic!

Kim Taehyung's "Veautiful Days" Mood Sampler

OMG! Vintage Boy, V!

