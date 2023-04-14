The vivid and colourful festival of Pana Sankranti is enthusiastically observed in India's eastern state of Odisha. The event, which is held on the first day of the month of Baisakha, ushers in the Odia new year. This year, Pana Sankranti is being observed on April 14, and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has extended his wishes to all with a captivating sand art of Lord Hanuman at Puri Beach. Lord Hanuman Sand Art at Bhubaneswar Airport: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes 'Jai Hanuman' to All Ahead of Hanuman Jayanti 2023.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Beautiful Depiction of Lord Hanuman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)