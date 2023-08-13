Sultan Al Neyadi, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut, recently took to Twitter, aka X, to share stunning pictures of the Himalayas captured from space. The UAE astronaut, who is on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shared a beautiful view of the Himalayas from space. Sharing pictures of the snow-clad Himalayas, Sultan Al Neyadi said, "The Himalayas from space". He further said that the Himalayas are home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth. "These mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature," he said. NASA Shares Picture of Snow-Covered Himalayan Ranges Captured With Bright City Lights of Delhi and Lahore From ISS, View Stunning Pic.

Stunning View Of Himalayas From Space

The Himalayas from space 🏔️ Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

