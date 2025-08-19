Her mugshot showed no remorse! A Kentucky woman, Stephanie Carlquist, destroyed her ex-boyfriend’s car by putting salt in the gas tank and loading up his air-conditioning system with glitter. She didn’t stop there. It was further alleged that she damaged the windshield, slashed the tire, broke the radio screen and broke the rear-view mirror. The damages occurred in a span of nine days after two separate arguments, the officials stated in a long viral post on Facebook. She unleashed her epic torrent of fury on her ex’s car after getting in a fight with him early last month. The results were so extensive that the car is “damaged beyond repair.” The alleged hurricane of vengeance inflicted an estimated USD 12,464.96 worth of damage. Carlquist was arrested and flashed a wide smile in a mugshot before being booked on felony criminal mischief charges. Ex-BF Funny Memes and Savage Jokes! Salty Meme Templates and Instagram Posts To Take a Satisfying Dig at That Obnoxious Ex-Boyfriend.

Stephanie Carlquist Shows No Remorse in Her Mugshot!

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Facebook Comment Screenshot (Photo Credits: Facebook)

