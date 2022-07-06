Mumbai receives heavy rainfall on July 6, Wednesday. The city has been witnessing heavy showers that led to waterlogging in certain areas, making it difficult for people to commute. The situation of 'the city that never stops' has gone for a toss and netizens storm the internet with their mixed views. While some of them express their dismay over the unfavourable weather with images and alerts, others enjoy the view of Mumbai covered with beautiful clouds. Memes also go viral during the Mumbai monsoon. Mumbai Rains: Powai Lake Overflows After Heavy Downpour

Alert!

Due to heavy rains, many areas of Mumbai are in water. People suffering from rain in Kurla. Water filled in society and hospital in Chembur too. Alert for the next five days. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #Mumbaiweather — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 6, 2022

Beautiful Weather

Mumbai During Monsoon

Memes Go Viral!

Dialogue!

