Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is, again and again, facing outages, and netizens are clearly not happy with it. The app is facing trouble with reloading issues and other glitches. Soon enough, the hashtag #InstagramDown started trending on the microblogging site. However, the app is not entirely down for all users. Check how Twitterati are coping with frequently IG annoyance below.
Quotidian Subject
people coming to twitter to see if everyone's instagram crashed:#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/INQWV8IpBx
— Arez 🐯 (@KaIvinProp) July 19, 2022
Very Obvious
Coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown#instagram#twitterpic.twitter.com/ZodFWKFj32
— George 🎲 (@gemofsx2) July 19, 2022
Meanwhile, Anti-Social Folks
Instagram down? pic.twitter.com/TMsmzybiiV
— T (@bentlyy_) July 19, 2022
Yes, IG Again Running SLOW
Instgram is down again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0Oblr5E2WJ
— ✨Med-kadriya✨ (@KadriyaMed) July 19, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)