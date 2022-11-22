To showcase the story behind the Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Murder case, an Instagram influencer named Aarush Gupta created a reel reciting the story with Om Shanti Om's "Dastaan-E-Om Shanti Om" song in the background. The social media influencer's musical dig into the Shraddha Walkar murder case was slammed by netizens who called it "sick" content. The viral video was shared on many social media platforms. Aarush Gupta is a social media influencer who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, YouTube and MOJ. Instagram Influencers Cash on Coronavirus Outbreak Crisis, Get Slammed For Turning Face Masks Into Fashion Accessories (View Pics).

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

Shraddha murder case is now influencer reel topic. Trigger warning: Violence, murder, abuse. pic.twitter.com/SlUiPgDQQb — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 18, 2022

Here's What Netizens Have To Say:

What Is Your Opinion?

@thebritishhindu@NSO365@dandneeti@SubbaRaoTN everything is worthy of a reel nowadays however barbaric it is .. bas likes mil jaye — Tushar Bhambane (@TBhambane) November 19, 2022

Be An Alert Social Media User!

Shraddha murder case is now influencer reel topic. Trigger warning: Violence, murder, abuse. pic.twitter.com/SlUiPgDQQb — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 18, 2022

Twitter Is Not Happy, Clearly!

This is sick 😵‍💫 — Pennyweise (@Pennyweise21) November 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)