International Mother Language Day is commemorated every year on 21 February, globally to recognize the importance of parent language, and the promotion of multilingual diversity. This year’s UNESCO theme for the day is “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and Opportunities". The day signifies how an intergovernmental body like UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. To celebrate the international day netizens took to Twitter to share warm greetings with sayings on the significance of parent language and quotes. International Mother Language Day 2022 To Be Celebrated As Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Today is International Mother Language Day, where we celebrate linguistic & cultural diversity. In the words of Nelson Mandela:“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart”. pic.twitter.com/2eaQkOwrJH — Sana Zreika 👩‍🏫🌏💬📚 (@sanazreika4) February 21, 2022

TP-891: Greetings to all on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.#InternationalMotherLanguageDayLanguageDay2022 pic.twitter.com/SnNSQsoLDs — Mangal Jit Rai (@mjrai_sampang) February 21, 2022

21st February every year, International Mother Language Day is observed. The aim behind the day is to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.#SaraikiMyMotherLanguage pic.twitter.com/DscaV1Gw1q — Shoaib Akhter (@EngineerShoaib_) February 20, 2022

#internationalmotherlanguageday2022 #motherlanguageday2022#language#DistributefreemaskIndia The occasion of International Mother Language Day reminds us all that there is something special about mother language that makes it so beautiful. Warm wishes on this day to you. pic.twitter.com/ZDQUlh1lyv — Naga Padma (@nagatnp) February 21, 2022

