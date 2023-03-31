Porn Star Kendra Lust has reacted to the news of Tripura BJP MLA watching porn in the assembly. The adult star wrote on twitter “He just can’t help himself .. he is now in the #LustArmy.” Earlier on Thursday, a video showing BJP MLA Jadav Lal Nath allegedly watching porn on his mobile phone during the state assembly session went viral on social media. The video, captured by someone sitting behind Mr Nath, shows him scrolling through a feed of video clips, pausing and intently watching a clip that appears to be pornographic, on his phone while the speaker and other MLAs were speaking. Tripura BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath Caught Watching Porn Clip During Assembly Session, Video of Legislator Playing 'Blue Film' on His Mobile Phone Goes Viral.

He just can’t help himself .. he is now in the #LustArmy 😜😜 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) March 30, 2023

