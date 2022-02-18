An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted the northwest area of Jaipur on Friday at 8:01 am. As per the reports, no damage from the earthquake has been reported so far and more details are awaited in this regard. After the news, Twitterati took to the microblogging site to share hilarious memes and jokes on earthquakes that will shake you to laugh out loud! Earthquake in Rajasthan: Low-Intensity Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits Jaipur.

Jaipur Earthquake Hilarious Jokes

That's Quite Violent

Jaipur Earthquake Viral Memes

Jaipur Earthquake Twitter Review

Jaipur Friday Morning Scenes

#Earthquake Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Jaipur Rajasthan,an earthquake occurred around 8 AM at dept of 5 km on Jaipur pic.twitter.com/TdFaQLnu3B — नागेश पुरोहित (@Nagesh94223054) February 18, 2022

Jaipur Folks Be Like

Absent Minded Jaipurians

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)