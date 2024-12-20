Actor and singer Jassie Gill is teaming up once again with singer Jaya Kishori for a new song. Titled “Malka Tu Hove,” this divine melody is set to release on December 23, 2024. This, however, is not their first collaboration. Their first collaboration was about a year ago for the song “So Dukh Kaisa Paave,” which was loved by audiences and their fans and followers. With their latest release just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting for the song. View the posts shared by the popular kathavachak. Shree Ram Bhajan 'Ram Aayenge' by Vishal Mishra: Let Lord Rama Guide You to the Lights, Watch Devotional Song Video.

‘Malka Tu Hove’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Sharma (@iamjayakishori)

‘Malka Tu Hove’ Song Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Sharma (@iamjayakishori)

Jaya Kishori and Jassie Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Sharma (@iamjayakishori)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)