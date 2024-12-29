Vivek Oberoi recently met spiritual speaker and bhajan singer Jaya Kishori, and the video of their meeting has gone viral on social media. Shared by Jaya Kishori on her Instagram account, the video shows both of them smiling and greeting each other. In the post, Jaya Kishori wrote, "It was so lovely to meet you" while Vivek expressed his appreciation, calling the encounter special and thanking Jaya Kishori for visiting his office. The meeting, which took place in Dubai, also featured a spiritual discussion between the two, along with some pictures and videos to capture the memorable moment. Jaya Kishori and Jassie Gill Reunite for Devotional Song ‘Malka Tu Hove,’ View Posts Shared by Popular 'Kathavachak’.

Vivek Oberoi and Jaya Kishori Share a Warm Meeting in Dubai, Watch the Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaya Sharma (@iamjayakishori)

Vivek Oberoi's Post

Vivek Oberoi's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

