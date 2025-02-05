Gautam Adani, the prominent industrialist, took to social media to express his joy as his son, Jeet Adani, and daughter-in-law, Diva Shah, began their married life with a noble pledge. The couple has committed to the 'Mangal Seva' initiative, which will benefit 500 newlywed women with disabilities every year, providing each woman with financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. In his heartfelt message, Gautam Adani shared that as a father, he feels immense satisfaction and honour in supporting this initiative. He believes that this noble effort will bring joy, peace, and dignity to the lives of many disabled women and their families. Jeet Adani, ahead of his wedding on February 7, personally met 21 couples who will benefit from this scheme. This marks the beginning of an impactful program designed to support women with disabilities, and Gautam Adani expressed his firm belief in its positive influence on countless lives. He also prayed for his son and daughter-in-law, wishing them strength and blessings to continue their journey of service. Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding Guest List: No Celebrity Glitz; Couple Invites NGOs Working for Specially-Abled People, Artisans.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah Pledge ‘Mangal Seva’

यह अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि मेरा बेटा जीत और बहू दिवा अपने वैवाहिक जीवन की शुरुआत एक पुण्य संकल्प से कर रहे हैं। जीत और दिवा ने प्रति वर्ष 500 दिव्यांग बहनों के विवाह में प्रत्येक बहन के लिए 10 लाख का आर्थिक सहयोग कर ‘मंगल सेवा’ का संकल्प लिया है। एक पिता के रूप में यह ‘मंगल… pic.twitter.com/tKuW2zPCUE — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)