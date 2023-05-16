Videos demonstrating the extraordinary efforts made by forest officials to guarantee that harmed or defenceless animals receive the treatment they need can be seen all over the internet. Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, posted one of these videos, showing a leopard being released back into the wild, on Twitter. The touching nighttime video shows the leopard being released by forest department staff. The leopard can be escaping from its captor in a flash and vanishing from view. Punjab: Leopard Stuck in Barbed Wire Fence Rescued by Forest Team in Hoshiarpur.

Leopard Returns to Freedom

That leopard was in some hurry. Successfully rescued & released in wild. Without any untoward incident. Yesterday night by our teams. Forest is a 24X7 job. pic.twitter.com/1Bny0fXhId — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)