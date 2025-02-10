A bizarre incident has come to light from Australia, where a social media influencer identified as Lil Golo was sent to the hospital after trying to run through 1,000 strips of duct tape. A video of Lil Golo trying to pass the stunt of running through 1,00O strips of duct tape has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows Lil Golo first successfully running through 1, 10 and 100 strips of duct tape. In the end, he is seen attempting to run through 1,000 strips of duct tape; however, he was rushed to the hospital after he knocked himself out while performing the stunt. Lil Golo, who is known for his "unique" stunts, is now reportedly considering "retiring" after the latest stunt put him in the hospital. "I think I’m gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one," he said. Although it’s unclear exactly what injuries the influencer suffered, the video shows him appearing to have full movement in his hands and legs. Skydiving Accident Caught on Camera: Skydiver Suffers Seizure Mid-Air, Rescued Just in Time (Watch Video).

Influencer Ends Up in Hospital After Trying To Run Through Strips of Duct Tape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lil golo (@lilgolo)

Lil Golo Is Known for Unique Stunts

NEW: Man gets sent to the hospital after trying to run through 1000 strips of duct tape. Australian social media personality Lil Golo was rushed to the hospital after knocking himself out. Lil Golo is known for his “unique” stunts like the one below but is now considering… pic.twitter.com/TjhUVCdQ2n — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)