A heart-stopping skydiving incident was caught on camera, showing a skydiver suffering a seizure mid-air during free fall. The video captured the moment when the skydiver lost control, spiralling helplessly while unconscious. As the situation turned life-threatening, a fellow jumper acted swiftly, manoeuvring through the air to reach the distressed skydiver. With quick thinking and precise action, he managed to stabilize his descent and deploy the parachute just in time, preventing a tragic accident. The heroic rescue has since gone viral, highlighting the dangers of extreme sports and the importance of teamwork and quick reflexes in life-threatening situations. Tanya Pardazi, Canadian TikTok Star, Dies in Skydiving Accident.

Skydiver Suffers Seizure Mid-Air, Rescued Just in Time

Man has seizure while skydiving and gets saved by fellow skydiver during a free fall pic.twitter.com/1hZxj3nR8g — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) February 7, 2025

