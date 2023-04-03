Some people seem to get a kick out of doing stupid activities, such as the man in this particular video getting a scorpion too close to his face and getting bitten by on the nose. A scorpion’s bite is painful and can even be poisonous so it is not sure what the man was trying to do. Further, the whereabouts of the video remains unknown. UP Shocker: School Boy in Jhansi Village Stung by Scorpion After Forced to 'Sweep Floor', Dies.

Man Gets Bitten By Scorpio on Nose

pic.twitter.com/S9pXK89tBe — that's why women's live longer than men (@TWWLLTM) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)