Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Sunday shared a video of a little girl taking part in the traditional Thabal Chongba on his Twitter account. "The Manipuri customary dance festival ‘Thabal Chongba’ which happens during Holi is one of the most popular festivities in Manipur. Just came across the video of this little girl taking part in the Thabal Chongba event. 👌🏼" tweeted CM Biren Singh.

Watch Video:

