Google honoured Japanese agriculture scientist Michiyo Tsujimura on her 133rd birth anniversary on September 17, by featuring her on its doodle. The Internet giant paid homage to the green tea researcher and the first Japanese woman to get a doctoral degree in agriculture through a graphic design that highlighted Tsujimura doing research in a lab. Netizens also joined in to celebrate and paid homage to the Japanese scientist by taking to the micro-blogging site and remembering the great scientist for her historical contribution.

Check Out How Netizens Reacted to Michiyo Tsujimura's Google Doodle:

This is the GoogleDoodle in Japan today, Michiyo Tsujimura, the first Japanese women to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture. Her research was focus on green tea components.#AcademicTwitter #phdvoice pic.twitter.com/P1tjjbOM8K — Scholarlys (@scholar_lys) September 17, 2021

Happy Birthday!

Fun with Google Doodles: Michiyo Tsujimura's 133rd Birthday #googledoodle pic.twitter.com/WRaMHqytMp — Allison Baerin (@allisonbaerin) September 16, 2021

Michiyo Tsujimura's 133rd Birthday

Remembering the Legendary Scientist on her Birthday

Remembering #MichiyoTsujimura agricultural scientist and biochemist whose research focused on the components of green tea on her birth anniversary today. She was the first woman in Japan to receive a doctoral degree in agriculture. pic.twitter.com/D88ilpTnZ0 — Ramya Varma 😇 (@rvarma83) September 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)