Google honoured Japanese agriculture scientist Michiyo Tsujimura on her 133rd birth anniversary on September 17, by featuring her on its doodle. The Internet giant paid homage to the green tea researcher and the first Japanese woman to get a doctoral degree in agriculture through a graphic design that highlighted Tsujimura doing research in a lab. Netizens also joined in to celebrate and paid homage to the Japanese scientist by taking to the micro-blogging site and remembering the great scientist for her historical contribution.

