MS Dhoni's gorgeous wife, Sakshi is quite a social media enthusiast. And like any Instagram lover, the popular WAG enjoys posting Reels and taking up fun challenges. In her latest Instagram post, Sakshi Dhoni nailed a viral fruit makeup challenge, using red cherries. She used cherries to perfect apply blush and also used them as lip tint to add some red hues to her lips.

Here's a Look at Sakshi Dhoni's Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

