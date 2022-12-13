Famous YouTuber Joe Jenkins went viral online for his unusual musical concerto. He played a piano under a deep-blue sea in a viral Instagram reel that stunned the netizens. Joe dived into the sea and submerged himself in the tune of the instrument as he played Under the Sea from Disney's The Little Mermaid. He says this decision was the "biggest challenge". The YouTuber is wearing full-fledged diving equipment and a breathing apparatus in the clip. A user commented, "Sound engineers hate him for this one simple trick,"; to know why check out the footage below. 5-Year-Old Boy Effortlessly Plays Music Composed by Mozart on The Piano; Watch His Incredible Performance.

Under Water Piano Concerto!

