Nagaland minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along, who is known for sharing interesting and quirky posts on social media recently left netizens in splits with his latest picture. Taking to the microblogging site, the 42-year-old BJP leader shared a picture with his followers. In the picture, Along can be seen standing and posing for a photo with a group of young women. The BJP leader can be seen smiling for the camera as he captions the picture saying, "Laughter is always necessary in life!" Along also said that though he is a "Sakht Launda" (tough guy), he melted for the picture. 'Not Sleeping Okay': Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Latest Post With Quirky Caption Wins Heart Online (Check Tweet).

By the Way, I Am a Big Sakht Launda

जिंदगी में हरदम हंसना जरूरी हैं ! वैसे तो मैं बड़ा Sakht Launda हूं, पर यहां मैं Pighal गया ! 😜 pic.twitter.com/mGH67hBGkS — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)