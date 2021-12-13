All seven members of BTS took their fans aka ARMY by surprise by launching their official solo Instagram accounts last Monday, quickly gaining over 20 million followers each. Among the septet's profiles, one that has stood out the most due to his level of activity is RM, the leader of BTS. RM aka Kim Namjoon, loves spending time in nature, admiring art, reading, and hanging out with friends. RM has been seen posting photos with a man without revealing his identity for quite some time. And on social media, the ARMY does not stop generating supposition about this man who seems to be inseparable from RM since they have already been seen in other snaps. Some Twitterati has pointed out that he could be RM's boyfriend. The identity of the mysterious man is still under the rugs, but Twitter is flooded with tweets on "Namjoon Boyfriend". Freshly, RM has dropped a post on his Instagram account with his friend, covering his face with a heart emoji. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Fastest to Reach 25 Million Followers on Instagram, Gives ARMY Sleepless Nights With Frequent IG Updates!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Bro I dont think "Namjoon has a boyfriend" is a joke anymore 🤭 pic.twitter.com/rzu1MNV5Ax — Hana⁷ (@Koophuria) December 12, 2021 since we're on the topic of namjoon and his secret boyfriend let me remind you pic.twitter.com/pEN9nz4N4A — voo (@vvtonin) December 8, 2021

Namjoon eu já me acostumei com a ideia. Vamos pode dizer, em alto e bom som. pic.twitter.com/Tj7VYBEIur — kaah⁷ | yoongi’s gf 🐾 (@jeonxnamite) December 12, 2021

Y’ALL?!?*^%$?!?!? ISTG NAMJOON HAS A BOYFRIEND pic.twitter.com/4to8DyWzuU — ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ (@lilonekook) December 7, 2021

i cant believe im living in a real timeline where bts namjoon saw everyone talking about his boyfriend and said let me join https://t.co/z7p2pe4GS7 — soupfan420 (@carljungkook) December 12, 2021

