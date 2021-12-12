BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has got no chill when it comes to shattering old records and scripting new history. The 25-year-old is yet to complete a full week on Instagram (BTS members launched official Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021), and he has already got several records against his name. After becoming the fastest individual to garner 1 million and 10 million followers, Kim Taehyung has become the fastest person to gain 25 million followers in Instagram history. The "Winter Bear" crooner keeps ARMY on their toes with the crazy amount of social media activities but no one's complaining! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Kim Taehyung, in his first 24 hours of Instagram, broke a handful of records previously owned by Hollywood A-listers. Tae Tae broke Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie's record to become the fastest person to reach 1million followers on Instagram in just 40mins. The Eternals actress had achieved this feat in 1 hour. The "Permission to Dance" singer surpassed FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's record to become the fastest individual to reach 10m followers on Instagram. V aka Kim Taehyung Looks Insanely Hot Driving Mustang and Singing in Heavenly Deep Voice For ARMY!

There are also tweets stating V to have left Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as the Most Liked Asian Male Act on Instagram. Taehyung also now holds the record for the most likes for a post made by an Asian act. The singer-dancer-songwriter has also left the likes of Zendaya, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK's Lisa to own a number of IG records.

While all these records and milestones are yet to be officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records, they did hint to be prepared for this 'situation.' Here's what Guinness World Records tweeted on the day BTS members joined Instagram!

Here's A Preview of V's Unreleased Song That K-Pop Idol Shared on His IG Story:

As he is lovingly called, Tae Bear is giving ARMY a sneak peek into his world, and fans are loving every second of it. The septet - RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook joined Instagram officially past Monday, sending the internet into a meltdown. Especially, V who treated fans with his raw and unfiltered personality. He is not holding back in expressing himself, even if that risks fuelling dating or vaping rumours. 'King' Kim Taehyung is a big fat mood, and one should watch out for what's to come next.

