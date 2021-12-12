BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, has got no chill when it comes to shattering old records and scripting new history. The 25-year-old is yet to complete a full week on Instagram (BTS members launched official Instagram accounts on December 6, 2021), and he has already got several records against his name. After becoming the fastest individual to garner 1 million and 10 million followers, Kim Taehyung has become the fastest person to gain 25 million followers in Instagram history. The "Winter Bear" crooner keeps ARMY on their toes with the crazy amount of social media activities but no one's complaining! BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Kim Taehyung, in his first 24 hours of Instagram, broke a handful of records previously owned by Hollywood A-listers. Tae Tae broke Hollywood beauty Angelina Jolie's record to become the fastest person to reach 1million followers on Instagram in just 40mins. The Eternals actress had achieved this feat in 1 hour. The "Permission to Dance" singer surpassed FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston's record to become the fastest individual to reach 10m followers on Instagram. V aka Kim Taehyung Looks Insanely Hot Driving Mustang and Singing in Heavenly Deep Voice For ARMY!

Fastest Person to Reach 25 Million Instagram Followers

[INFO] Kim Taehyung's Instagram profile has gained 25 Million followers in 6 days. The fastest in Instagram history. [#Taehyung| #BTSV | #뷔 | #방탄소년단뷔] pic.twitter.com/z2L9FwPqaC — Taehyung India Fanbase •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) December 12, 2021

Here's How Fans Are Celebrating V's Feat!

Congratulations to Kim Taehyung on reaching the fastest 25 million Instagram followers in history, keep breaking records! 👏💜😊#TAEHYUNG #BTSV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fPVjL53NX7 — 𝕍 ▷ (@VanteVids) December 12, 2021

Records, Records, Records

Kim taehyung fastest person in the world and INSTRAGAM HISTORY to have 1m, 2m, 3m, 4m, 5m, 6m, 7m, 8m, 9m, 10m, 11m, 12m, 13m, 14m, 15m, 16m, 17m, 18m, 19m, 20m, 21m, 22m, 23m, 24m and 25 million followers. — Nikitta || CHRISTMAS TREE (@BestVocalistTae) December 12, 2021

And Some More Records

KIM TAEHYUNG — fastest person to gain 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, 7M, 8M, 9M, 10M, 11M, 12M, 13M, 14M, 15M followers in instagram history — most liked Asian Male Act on Instagram surpassing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli — most liked comment in instagram history surpassing Zendaya pic.twitter.com/xo9i1922RK — Elysha 💜 | V DAY AND OUR SUMMER IS COMING (@myonlyTAEger) December 6, 2021

King For a Reason

Taehyung has reached 25 Million followers on Instagram 😳 King of SNS 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️ — rosythv (@taehyungist4thv) December 12, 2021

There are also tweets stating V to have left Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as the Most Liked Asian Male Act on Instagram. Taehyung also now holds the record for the most likes for a post made by an Asian act. The singer-dancer-songwriter has also left the likes of Zendaya, Billie Eilish and BLACKPINK's Lisa to own a number of IG records.

Overtakes Angelina Jolie to Reach Fastest 1 Million Instagram Followers

Kim Taehyung became the fastest person ever to reach 1M followers on Instagram breaking Angelina Jolie’a record pic.twitter.com/KFGwj4rT11 — daily tae praise  (@dailytaepraise) December 6, 2021

Zooms Past Jennifer Aniston to Reach Fastest 10 Million Instagram Followers

📑| BTS' V has now surpassed 10 Million Followers on Instagram making him the Fastest Individual to surpass this milestone. Previously, Jennifer Aniston was the Most Followed account in 24 hours with 8.6M Followers, whereas Taehyung gained 10M Followers in less than half a day! pic.twitter.com/vFoZDGfhrh — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) December 6, 2021

Kim Taehyung Breaks Virat Kohli's Record

📑| Kim Taehyung (BTS V) is now the Most Liked Asian Male Act on Instagram surpassing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's previously held record. pic.twitter.com/3CYVWib2Gi — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) December 6, 2021

Kim Taehyung Beats Billie Eilish's Record

Taehyung recent Instagram post became the Fastest Individual in History to surpass 1M likes on instagram doing so in 5 minutes, breaking Billie Eilish’s 6 minute record. pic.twitter.com/HzelKXueQU — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) December 6, 2021

Kim Taehyung Surpasses Zendaya's Record

Taehyung now holds the most liked comment on Instagram, breaking Zendaya's record!!🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/qq80pZui16 — V SNS (@TAEHYUNG_SNS) December 6, 2021

V Leaves BLACKPINK's Lisa Behind

📑| BTS' V is now the Fastest Asian Act in history to surpass 10 Million Likes on Instagram in just 6 hours 28 minutes breaking Blackpink's Lisa's previously held record. Congratulations Taehyung! pic.twitter.com/Ql1eoGwOne — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) December 6, 2021

While all these records and milestones are yet to be officially confirmed by the Guinness World Records, they did hint to be prepared for this 'situation.' Here's what Guinness World Records tweeted on the day BTS members joined Instagram!

us when all the members of BTS join Instagram at once pic.twitter.com/IGnh2NUsYR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 6, 2021

Here's A Preview of V's Unreleased Song That K-Pop Idol Shared on His IG Story:

As he is lovingly called, Tae Bear is giving ARMY a sneak peek into his world, and fans are loving every second of it. The septet - RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook joined Instagram officially past Monday, sending the internet into a meltdown. Especially, V who treated fans with his raw and unfiltered personality. He is not holding back in expressing himself, even if that risks fuelling dating or vaping rumours. 'King' Kim Taehyung is a big fat mood, and one should watch out for what's to come next.

