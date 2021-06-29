National Camera Day celebrates photographs, camera and their significance in our lives. People took to Twitter to celebrate this day with pictures of the camera on their Twitter feed to pay homage to the invention of this miraculous contraption. See tweets;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)