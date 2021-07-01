Acclaimed sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik who for long has been commemorating national and international events with his fine work is back again. This time to celebrate National Doctors’ Day 2021 in India. Celebrated every year on July 1, Doctors’ Day marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. It is a day of great pride and people honour doctors for working tirelessly to serve mankind. This is what Sudarsan has also depicted in his special National Doctors’ Day 2021 sand art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art for National Doctors’ Day 2021:

On National #DoctorsDay We salute the doctors working dedicatedly to serve mankind . My sand art with message “Doctors are next to God”. pic.twitter.com/BPgCw8sJiL — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2021

Here’s How Netizens Lauded His Creative Effort:

Grand Salute all the Doctors — 🇮🇳NILAKANTA NAYAK (@nilakantanayak) July 1, 2021

Happy doctors day.. — Sipun Singh (@SipunSingh) July 1, 2021

Wishing good health and happiness to all the doctors. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Dear Doctors who lost their lives.🙏 — Dr Priyanka Singh (@PriyankaVns) July 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)