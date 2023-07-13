A new Subway commercial featuring the legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand has sparked a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter. The questions were as difficult as chess moves for Anand, who was depicted in the advertisement placing an order at a Subway location. It caused him to start sweating heavily. The commercial has already gone viral after Viswanathan Anand tweeted it with the caption, "Admin paneer sub khaane gaya tha. [sic]" Netizens have shared hilarious memes and jokes following the advertisement. ‘Is Vishy’s Account Hacked?’ Netizens Left Puzzled After Vishwanathan Anand’s Punny ‘You Can Call Me a Pawn Star’ Tweet Goes Viral!.

Admin paneer sub khaane gaya tha 😅 pic.twitter.com/4BqLUX3LdU — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 10, 2023

Viswanathan Anand be like pic.twitter.com/nUeDuWwRjQ — Ashish (2nd edition) (@brb_memes17) July 10, 2023

When I don't have cash and UPI payment is taking longer than usual. pic.twitter.com/t6f3TRlNmI — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavipandeyy) July 11, 2023

When I ask him to differentiate between baby pink and hot pink: pic.twitter.com/pbfwVYpyKM — Aditi (@designbyaditea) July 11, 2023

Me When mom ask " 2 seeti ke baad cooker band ker diya tha na " pic.twitter.com/neUjConJRB — VAZY🇮🇳 (@vazy_7011) July 11, 2023

When I try to drink water from the bottle in Mumbai local pic.twitter.com/GL0C4p0KKc — Charmi Chheda (@charmi04) July 11, 2023

