India has a rich history, where values have always been held in the highest regard, and chess player Bristy Mukherjee showcased her traditions when she touched the feet of World No.1 Magnus Carlsen while receiving champions trophy after winning the All India Women Rapid event (Event B) at the Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024 with a 7/7 score. In the clip, Carlsen could be seen baffled at first but then smiled as Bristy held up the trophy for the press present. Before Carlsen, Bristy also touched the feet of former five-time World Champion Vishwanathan Anand. Magnus Carlsen Completes Remarkable Double at Tata Steel Chess India Tournament 2024 in Kolkata As He Wins Both Rapid and Blitz Titles.

Magnus Carlsen Left Baffled

Bristy Mukherjee Touches Vishwanathan Anand's Feet

