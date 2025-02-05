We often come across videos of irate passengers and airline staff misbehaving or being rude toward one another for various reasons. A viral video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a Nigerian passenger causing chaos at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after she was denied boarding due to an issue with her visa for France. According to reports, the traveller, Gloria Omisore, flew from Lagos to Nairobi and intended to travel to England with a stopover in Paris. However, during check-in, the airline staff informed her that she did not have the visa required to enter France. Despite being offered alternative options, she became aggressive and allegedly removed and threw sanitary pads at the counter. Watch the viral video below. Stranded for Over 2 Hours, Passengers at Goa Airport Get Into Heated Argument With Spicejet Staff Over Refund Policy and DGCA Guidelines, Actress Ishita Chauhan Shares Video.

Kenya Airways and Nigerian Passenger Clash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)