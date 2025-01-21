Flights getting delayed can often result in irate and frustrated passengers, as it leads to long waiting hours. Recently, a SpiceJet flight was delayed by around four hours, and this led to chaos at the airport. Passengers at the Goa airport requested a refund but were told that there is no refund policy, only for the staff to contradict their own statement later. In addition, when passengers asked for food and water as per the DGCA guidelines, they refused by stating that the refreshments would take over two hours to get to the airport; however, it had already been hours since the delay. Actors Ishita Chauhan and Vikrant Antil were also among the passengers who suffered due to the flight delay. They shared videos of the scenes from the airport, which immediately went viral online. In one video, we see the passengers getting into an altercation with the staff, who, according to claims, were abusing. The security personnel are also present at the scene. Watch the viral videos below. IndiGo Flight Delay: Hundreds of Passengers Stranded at Istanbul Airport Without Food, Accommodation as Delhi and Mumbai-Bound Flights Delayed for 24 Hours.

SpiceJet Flight Delay Causes Chaos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Chauhan🦋 (@itsishita14)

SpiceJet Flight Delay Leads to Fights at Goa Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Antil (@vikrant_antil)

