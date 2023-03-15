The Norwegian dance group called "The Quick Style", which went viral last year for its energetic moves on Indian songs, is currently visiting India. Indian music dance numbers helped the all-male dance ensemble gain popularity. The group posted a dance reel on Instagram to inform their followers that they are presently in Mumbai. The post that accompanied the reel read, "Our first step in an Indian local train Mumbai #quickstyle." The reel of "The Quick Style" group swaying in a Mumbai local train to the catchy track "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar", has gone viral on social media. Norway Dance Crew Quick Style Grooves To Desi Bollywood Songs At Wedding; Netizens Shower Praises (Watch Viral Videos).

Watch the Viral Clip Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

