Laura Leon of 'One Girl One Anaconda' viral video fame continues to flaunt her love for the beastly wild predator, this time around a green anaconda! Social media personality and wildlife enthusiast Laura, whose account lauraisabelaleon has over 20 lakh followers, posted another video while chilling in a bathtub with a large anaconda snake. She is seen playing with this giant snake by placing pink rubber duckies on its head! Laura Leon became a viral sensation when her videos began circulating online with misleading captions and information. She came to be known as the girl from 'One Girl One Anaconda' viral videos with several cooked-up stories, including the one in which she is in a physical relationship with the giant snake! 'One Girl One Anaconda' Original Full Video FOUND! Viral Clip Shows Blonde Woman Fearlessly Sitting in Bathtub With Large Anaconda Snake (Watch).

'One Girl One Anaconda' New Video Goes Viral!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Leon (@lauraisabelaleon)

