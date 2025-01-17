It looks like the mystery around the viral “one girl, one anaconda” video is finally solved. No, it’s not a story of Ruby having a physical relationship with a large anaconda snake. And it's not porn, and it's definitely not a spam link! A seemingly full video of the original “one girl, one anaconda” viral video has been unearthed, providing some context behind the trending clip. It shows a blonde woman fearlessly sitting in a bathtub with a giant anaconda wrapped around her body. Throughout the video, the girl is seen cuddling, loving and even kissing the anaconda. The woman is identified as Laura Leon of the United States and has an official Instagram handle with the username lauraisabelaleon. (Yes, those who have been incessantly searching 'one girl one anaconda viral video link download' can download the original clip)!

Laura's feed is full of such ‘fearless’ acts wherein she shares a close bond with these dangerous anacondas. While she boasts of almost 2 million followers on Instagram, many have warned against her closeness with these wild animals and reptiles. Some of the comments under this specific bathtub video read, "Oh the snake will eat you. Its not a domesticated pet. Be careful", "Girl you need help the date that your snake is stopped eating she’s not sick it’s because she want her stomach to be empty before the snake eat you", "Your days are counted down?????? [sic]" and so on.

Meet Laura Leon From 'One Girl One Anaconda' Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Leon (@lauraisabelaleon)

Laura Even Naps With Her Anaconda!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Leon (@lauraisabelaleon)

Earlier, the “one girl, one anaconda” viral video was presumed to be a phishing link as well as a link to open a porn film. One of the content creators even suggested the video was about the story “Ruby and Anaconda”, where an American woman allegedly fosters a sexual relationship with an anaconda. And the conspiracy theory behind this “one girl, one anaconda” viral video continued. Hopefully, seeing the original video of wildlife enthusiast Laura Leon will put a stop to the wild theories.

"One girl, one anaconda" phrase became popular through internet culture, particularly in memes and videos where a girl might appear with an anaconda in a comedic or dramatic context. Sometimes, it refers to a play on the title of the famous song "Anaconda" by Nicki Minaj, which also plays on exaggerated ideas and humour.

