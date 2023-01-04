A 50-year-old Pakistani man who lives near the Eastern Bypass of Quetta city has three wives and is well-known for a giant joint family. Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji is a doctor by profession and has become a father of a newborn boy child. He recently welcomed his 60th child Haji Khushhal Khan. The man seeks a new wife and more children in future to expand his family. Reportedly, Sardar Jan looks forward to having more children, particularly daughters than sons. Man With Three Wives! Congolese Groom Ties Knot With Three Sisters On The Same Day As The Triplets Propose Him Simultaneously.

Sardar Jan Fathers 60 Children!

Sardar Jan, a resident of Quetta, became the father of the “sixtieth” child. Sardarjan Mohammad Khan, a resident of Quetta, the Capital of Balochistan, said his sixtieth child was given birth yesterday. Jan uttered the newborn child is a baby son and he named him Khushal. pic.twitter.com/OHxbYm35kW — ShamshadNews (@Shamshadnetwork) January 3, 2023

