Delhi on Saturday witnessed a bright 'halo' around the Sun in the skies after the rains. Awestruck by the astronomical wonder, the locals shared photos of the phenomenon, also known as the 22-degree circular halo, on social media. The occurrence of an optical phenomenon resembling a ring with rainbow-like colours results from the deflection or refraction of the Sun's rays passing through hexagonal ice crystals found in cirrus clouds. Rainbow Ring ‘Sun Halo’ Over Uttar Pradesh Sky, Netizens Share Spectacular Pictures on Twitter.

Rare Sun Halo in Delhi:

Why are we not talking about the Sun Halo in Delhi today?#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/GnZbkYtg7v — Swati (@swatskat) May 27, 2023

Sun Halo in Delhi:

Whoa!

Rainbow circle around Sun halo in #Delhi today 27 May 2023 @shubhamtorres09 pic.twitter.com/46TYhO8Dcc — Delhi-NCR Weatherman 🌦️🥵⛈️🥶 (@SouravSaxena_17) May 27, 2023

Beautiful!

