A striking rainbow ring was spotted around the sun in the Uttar Pradesh sky on Friday afternoon. Amazed by the spectacular phenomenon, netizens took photos and videos of the sun halo and shared them on social media platforms to bless others. The spectacular phenomenon is popularly known as the 22-degree halo because the ring around the sun or moon has a radius of approximately 22 degrees. Halo Around Moon Photos Go Viral on Twitter! Netizens Share Beautiful Pics of Lunar Halo, Know Its Meaning.

Sun Halo Over Uttar Pradesh Sky:

Is this sun halo? Seeing in India prayagraj up pic.twitter.com/jFlANWuXYB — Vishal Singh🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@vishalpcbvisha1) April 28, 2023

Rainbow Ring Sun Halo:

UP Sky Got Some Rings:

Today morning many people witnessed #Halo around #Sun in some part of UP. A halo is a ring of light that forms around the sun or moon as the light refracts off ice crystals present in a thin veil of cirrus clouds. It's usually seen as a bright, white ring but can have color too. pic.twitter.com/EBZgRi0z6e — Pranay Upadhyaya (@JournoPranay) April 28, 2023

