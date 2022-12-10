British broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan is clearly not a Meghan Markle fan at present. However, his critics, who he addresses as trolls, do not let him forget that probably at one point in time, he was her fan. And to counter these claims, he fancied Duchess of Sussex, Piers did the unthinkable. The 57-year-old shared racy, topless photos of his wife, Celia Walden, from a photoshoot likely from her modelling days. Along with these suggestive photos of his author wife, Piers writes, “All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…. 🤣)” TBH, we are speechless, but Twitterati did not hold back in giving Piers Morgan their two cents.

Piers Morgan's Tweet on Wife Celia Amid Claims He Fancies Meghan Markle

Here's How Twitterati Reacted to It

Agreed

Seriously

Ooops

What Are Your Thoughts?

100%

Ouch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)