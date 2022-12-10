British broadcaster and TV personality Piers Morgan is clearly not a Meghan Markle fan at present. However, his critics, who he addresses as trolls, do not let him forget that probably at one point in time, he was her fan. And to counter these claims, he fancied Duchess of Sussex, Piers did the unthinkable. The 57-year-old shared racy, topless photos of his wife, Celia Walden, from a photoshoot likely from her modelling days. Along with these suggestive photos of his author wife, Piers writes, “All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…. 🤣)” TBH, we are speechless, but Twitterati did not hold back in giving Piers Morgan their two cents.

Piers Morgan's Tweet on Wife Celia Amid Claims He Fancies Meghan Markle

All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me… have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday. (And yes, she knows she lucked out…. 🤣) pic.twitter.com/aMuBvEmCIA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 9, 2022

Here's How Twitterati Reacted to It

Agreed

What a weird way to publicly wish your wife a happy birthday. — Rafael Aparicio (@rafaelapariciog) December 9, 2022

Seriously

This is incredibly cringe. 1) the pics are 26 years old. 2) flexing semi nude pics of your wife to millions of people….do I need a 3) ? — Jack (@JustLookingOkkk) December 9, 2022

Ooops

This is incredibly cringe. 1) the pics are 26 years old. 2) flexing semi nude pics of your wife to millions of people….do I need a 3) ? — Jack (@JustLookingOkkk) December 9, 2022

What Are Your Thoughts?

Imagine wishing your wife a happy birthday, but still mentioning Meghan. Also, try posting pictures of your wife from THIS decade. You’re low-key just revealing how you really feel by posting nearly 20 year old pics of her. — Ms. (@MotherlodeMami) December 9, 2022

100%

If my man's birthday wish to ME mentioned another woman BY NAME, I'd move out. — Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) December 9, 2022

Ouch

Very strange man-child — Simon Gibbs (@sgvillan_82) December 10, 2022

