A very exciting relay race video has gone viral recently, featuring Pikachu and Eevee! It can be argued that the race was a little unfair between Pikachu, an electric-type Pokemon, and Eevee, a normal type, making Pikachu obviously much faster. Still, this race proved to be quite an entertainer. The Eevee mascot team took the lead initially, but finally, the excited Pikachu, in the end, raced to the finishing line to win the race. The reactions recorded of the two mascots were also priceless, with Pikachu performing what seemed to be a little victory dance and Eevee seeming clearly disappointed after losing the race. Take a look at this video, which has managed to entertain everyone watching it, with some even replaying it multiple times just for fun. Pet Fish Playing Pokemon Commits Credit Card Fraud! Japanese Nintendo Switch Owner’s Gamer Friend Managed To Pull Off an Impressive ‘Fishing Scam’ (Watch Video).

Watch Pikachu vs Eevee Relay Race Here

Pikachu vs Eevee mascot race! pic.twitter.com/lb7FEINGB4 — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) January 21, 2023

