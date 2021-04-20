What a match! A Twitter user who goes by the name Sohini Chattopadhyay and username @popeyed claims that she found a plasma match for a friend through Tinder. Yes! In a tweet that is now going viral, she further revealed how "a friend put the requirements on her bio" and they "found a Covid recovered dude". She also informed that they weren't actively looking for a plasma match on Tinder but it "was pleasant to find a helpful person".

Plasma Match on Tinder Claims Twitter User! Check Tweets:

We found a plasma match for our friend through Tinder. 🤝 Dating app 1, govt 0. — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021

Here's What She Replied When Someone Asked How!

A friend put the requirements on her bio and we found a Covid recovered dude 😂 — Sohini Chattopadhyay (@popeyed) April 20, 2021

