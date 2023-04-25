India may have officially become the world’s most populous country, but the talent found here is unmatched. Recently, a video of a little girl singing and playing the piano to a Kannada song went viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also amazed by the sheer talent of the small girl and retweeted the video on Twitter. "This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee!," PM Modi wrote. PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: People Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister During His Roadshow in Kochi (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Shares Video of Little Girl Shalmalee Playing Piano:

This video can bring a smile on everyone’s face. Exceptional talent and creativity. Best wishes to Shalmalee! https://t.co/KvxJPJepQ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

