A video showing rapper Jack Harlow messing with a camerawoman's equipment during an NBA match has gone viral on social media. The incident took place when the woman was covering an NBA Basketball Game. The woman identified as Tami Nguyen tagged the rapper in a video and said, "you owe me chicken fingers". In another tweet, Nguyen said that she is a camerawoman and sometimes she freelances in photography too. "You can see my red gel nails. I sometimes freelance in photography too. And no, I did not get fired lol," she tweeted.

Check tweet:

Hi @jackharlow you owe me chicken fingers https://t.co/OZIe3mF61k — Tami Nguyen (@bostontamcam) May 1, 2022

Here's what the woman tweeted:

I just want to share that I'm cameraWOMAN. You can see my red gel nails. I sometimes freelance in photography too. And no, I did not get fired lol. — Tami Nguyen (@bostontamcam) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)