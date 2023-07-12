Burger King's latest offering, a burger with no meat and staggering amounts of cheese, is making waves in Thailand. The 'Real Cheeseburger,' a bun stuffed with 20 slices of American cheese, was unveiled this week by the fast food chain. The dish debuted on Thai menus on Sunday for a discounted price of 109 Thai baht ($3.1), down from its typical cost of 380 baht ($10.9). It gained rapid traction on social media as netizens reacted hilariously to the unconventional dish. Burger Paan: Eatery Preparing Burger With Paan As Its Sausage Disgusts Internet, Netizens Call It ‘Ghor Kalyug’.

See Burger King's New 'Real Cheeseburger':

Burger King Thailand introduces burger with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat, called ‘The Real Cheeseburger.’ pic.twitter.com/3slCaTmrn9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

Unreal!

No Meat. 20 slices of processed cheese. Burger King in Thailand. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/488nfT151c — Rob Fai (@RobFai) July 11, 2023

Why!!

What made the people at Burger King sit down and say “let’s just make a Real cheese burger but without the burger…get it? REAL CHEESE burger” https://t.co/kG8CiPBw0T — I Dunc-I Rob-I Sin (@ItcouldbeJ) July 12, 2023

How Much Cheese Is Too Much Cheese?

I’ve never once in my life ever thought, that’s too much cheese. Then Burger King Thailand said, “guess what bitch” pic.twitter.com/WaxQ8xBHVb — scott poulson-bryant (@SPBPHD) July 12, 2023

Burger King Cheese Burger

I love cheese too, so I feel your pain. Unfortunately I wield no power over Burger King Thailand, I can do nothing but watch the world burn 🙁 — Cannie Oakley: Local Cryptid (@Staceballs) July 12, 2023

Reaction to ‘Real Cheese Burger’

Me after one bite of the Thailand Burger King 20-slices-of-cheese burger: pic.twitter.com/O86iJqIKcF — Arcand (@ChristianArcand) July 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)