Burger King's latest offering, a burger with no meat and staggering amounts of cheese, is making waves in Thailand. The 'Real Cheeseburger,' a bun stuffed with 20 slices of American cheese, was unveiled this week by the fast food chain. The dish debuted on Thai menus on Sunday for a discounted price of 109 Thai baht ($3.1), down from its typical cost of 380 baht ($10.9). It gained rapid traction on social media as netizens reacted hilariously to the unconventional dish. Burger Paan: Eatery Preparing Burger With Paan As Its Sausage Disgusts Internet, Netizens Call It ‘Ghor Kalyug’.

See Burger King's New 'Real Cheeseburger':

Unreal!

Why!!

How Much Cheese Is Too Much Cheese?

Burger King Cheese Burger

Reaction to ‘Real Cheese Burger’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)